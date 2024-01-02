Kannada actor Aditi Prabhudeva announces pregnancy on first day of new year

Actress Aditi Prabhudeva is expecting her first child with her husband Yashas Patla. Aditi took to social media to announce the pregnancy news with her fans and well-wishers.

Aditi penned a heartfelt note and posted an image cradling her baby bump on social media.

“The greatest of relationships is the only word that comes from our mouth in every pain and joy from birth till death is ‘Mother’… The relationship that everyone treats with love and respect in life is ‘Mother’…”, wrote Aditi on Instagram.