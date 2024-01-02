Kannada actor Aditi Prabhudeva announces pregnancy on first day of new year

Actress Aditi Prabhudeva is expecting her first child with her husband Yashas Patla. Aditi took to social media to announce the pregnancy news with her fans and well-wishers.
Aditi penned a heartfelt note and posted an image cradling her baby bump on social media.
“The greatest of relationships is the only word that comes from our mouth in every pain and joy from birth till death is ‘Mother’… The relationship that everyone treats with love and respect in life is ‘Mother’…”, wrote Aditi on Instagram.
Aditi also gave her fans a glimpse of her maternity photoshoot by sharing a string of pictures and wrote "BLESSED 2024❤️
HAPPY NEW YEAR ...
LOVE U ALL (sic).
In the photos, Aditi looked charming in white floral dress, while Yashas looked dapper in white sweatshirt which he paired with a blue jeans.
The actress has taken a sabbatical from her work to focus on baby's health and is likely to resume her work after the delivery.
Known for her works in Kannada films like Brahmachari, Old Monk, Sinnga and others, Aditi was last seen in Totapuri Chapter 1, co-starring Jaggesh, Dhananjay and Suman Ranganathan.