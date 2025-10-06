'Kantara Chapter 1' Box-Office Report: Rishab Shetty's movie roars with Rs 235 crore, eyes Rs 300 crore by Monday

<p>Actor and director Rishab Shetty’s <em>Kantara Chapter 1</em> continues to perform well at the theaters, attracting audiences not just in Karnataka but across the country. This festive season, the prequel has taken over spectacularly, with the movie setting the cash registers ringing at the box office.</p><p>The movie has grossed over Rs 235 crores in just three days of its release, becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of 2025. Insiders suggest that the movie has continued its hold on Sunday, and it has neared Rs 300 crore, with a likely surpassing of this mark by Monday afternoon.</p>.‘Kantara Chapter 1’ collects over Rs 142 crore.<p>Produced by Hombale Films and written and directed by Rishab Shetty, <em>Kantara Chapter 1</em> is a prequel to the original divine blockbuster Kantara (2022).</p><p>The prequel takes the audience into deep insight, giving a glimpse of the mystical world, completely rooted in folklore and divinity. Audiences and critics have showered praise on the movie and its grand visual spectacle, with VFX perfectly aligning with soul-stirring music.</p>.'Kantara: Chapter 1' review: Contentious mythmaking in a grand spectacle.<p>The story revolves around the 4th century AD and explores the holy beginnings of the mystical land of <em>Kantara</em>. The movie delves deeper into its deep-rooted mythology, ancient battles and divine forces, crafting a tale of folklore, devotion and passion, all emerging from the land itself. Starring Rishab Shetty, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, Prakash Thuminad, and more, the movie brings this grand narrative to life.</p><p><em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> is written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty; the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the prestigious banner of Hombale Films. The film features cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap and music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, both of whom were instrumental in creating the magical world of the original. Kantara: Chapter 1 released worldwide on October 2, 2025.</p>