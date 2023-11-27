'Kantara Chapter 1' first look: Divinity resurfaces with Rishab Shetty's fierce avatar!

The teaser, which showcases an ominous yet captivating look of actor-director Rishab Shetty, provides a glimpse into the visionary world created by the director for himself.

The familiar roar that echoed in the first installment is back, setting the tone for the birth of a legend and the background story about the legend with supreme power. The teaser immerses viewers in the intense perspective of Rishab Shetty's character, creating an atmosphere filled with suspense and intrigue.

Notably, the enchanting soulful music that left an indelible mark in the hearts of audiences last year makes a return in the new movie's video. The teaser concludes with a unique touch – seven different ragas representing each of the seven languages in which Kantara Chapter 1 will be released.

Kantara took the global cinematic landscape by storm last year, captivating audiences with its folklore-based storytelling that explored the intricate connection between humanity and nature. Hombale Films, renowned for its commitment to delivering pan-India cinematic experiences, continues to redefine divinity with Kantara Chapter 1.

In a remarkable feat, Hombale Films achieved unprecedented success in the previous year with two mega-blockbusters, KGF Chapter 2 and Kantara, collectively grossing a staggering Rs 1,600 crore globally.

The upcoming release, Salaar, is already generating buzz and is poised to become the blockbuster of the year with its trailer launch scheduled for December 1.