<p>Guwahati: On Wednesday, several organisations in Assam, including the influential All Assam Students' Union (AASU), opposed the MHA order that seeks to allow non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan till December 2024 to stay without visa and sought an exemption for Assam.</p> <p>AASU president, Utpal Sarma said that the order extending the cut-off for citizenship to non-Muslim migrants would give another blow to the indigenous people in Assam, who have been already facing identity crisis due to the serious problem of illegal migration from neighbouring Bangladesh.</p> <p>"When the CAA was passed in 2019, we expressed fear saying that the Centre could extend the cut-off for citizenship to non-Muslim migrants. The new order issued yesterday has turned our fear into a reality. The indigenous people of Assam will never accept the CAA and will take to the streets to oppose the same," Sarma said.</p> <p>Sarma said the CAA and the extension of the cut-off till 2024 violates the Assam Accord of 1985 that had decided March 24, 1971 as the cut-off for detection and deportation of foreigners, irrespective of religion. "By signing the Assam Accord, people of Assam had accepted the burden of foreigners till 1971. But by passing the CAA, Narendra Modi government not only violated the Assam Accord but also pushed the indigenous people into further crisis by offering red carpets to the Bangladeshi Hindus. This is BJP's communal politics for votes," he said. </p> <p>Assam Accord was signed following the anti-foreigners movement between 1979 and 1985. AASU had lead the movement. </p> .Persecuted Hindus, other minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan who entered India up to 2024 to be allowed to stay.<p>"The Northeast and Bengal will face the maximum brunt of the CAA and the new Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) Order 2024 as borders have still remained open. More minorities in Bangladesh, who have been facing harassment, would migrate into Assam and Bengal. So we demand the Centre to exempt Assam and entire Northeast from the purview of the CAA and the new order," president of Asom Jatiya Parishad, an anti-CAA Opposition party, Lurinjyoti Gogoi said. </p> <p>Opposition Congress also reiterated their Opposition to the CAA and the new order and demanded that detection of foreigners in Assam should be done as per the Assam Accord and by updating the NRC. </p><p><strong>CM Himanta out to pacify </strong></p><p>Reacting to the protest against the new MHA order, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters on Wednesday that the concerns over the CAA is insignificant now in Assam as only three people have been given citizenship so far. He said only 12 persons had applied for citizenship under the CAA. "Many had claimed that 15 to 20 lakh Hindus would come to Assam but we have seen how such concerns proved futile," he said.</p>