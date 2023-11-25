'Kantara Chapter 1': First look to be out on November 27

The makers wrote, “Step into the sacred echoes of the past, where divinity weaves through every frame. Stay enchanted for a glimpse into the unseen!”

The announcement made by the production house is sure to take the audiences on a huge treat as Kantara had taken the global audiences by storm, and they hailed the film for its storytelling, performances, editing, and divine music. While the film explored humans' connection with God, it went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters.

Besides this aspect, the intense climax of the film has a special place in audiences' hearts and the never-before-seen avatar of Rishabh Shetty shook the nation. The 25 minutes pre-long climax sequence absolutely raised the bar high for Indian Cinema and with the prequel arriving, the expectations are sky high from the film.

Kantara Chapter 1 will go on floors with the muhurat pooja, which is ready to commence on November 27. A grand and massive set is being constructed for the film, where actor-director Rishab Shetty, producer Vijay Kiragandur, and the other cast and crew will be present.

Following the muhurat pooja, the makers will kick off the principal photography for the film in December, and the rest of the cast will be announced in due time.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films is ready to take audiences on an action-packed ride with the much-awaited Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire, which brings the powerhouse Prashanth Neel and Prabhas together. The film will be released worldwide on December 22, 2023.