Kanye West goes on 10-minute rant about Jesus, Hitler, and Trump

Kanye West, who has also been going by ‘Ye’, went on a 10-minute rant in Las Vegas, where he held a listening party for his new album.
During this outburst, he shouted, “Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye! Sponsor that!”
He also made antisemitic claims, saying that all banks, hospitals and private schools in Los Angeles were owned by "Zionist Jews".
This is not the first time the Chicago rapper has made antisemitic comments. He was suspended from Twitter (now X) in October 2022 for antisemitic posts. His account was restored once Elon Musk took over Twitter.
He also spoke about his daughter, North, who was with him during the live event and even rapped on stage. He screamed, “My daughter ripped up the couches in the house to be able to be with me right now."
Kanye also shares daughter Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 42. Ever since their split Kanye has been making claims that he doesn’t get to see his children anymore.
During the rant, Kanye also took a hit on luxury clothes brands Balenciaga, Gap, and Louis Vuitton. “ F*** Balenciaga, Gap and Louis Vuitton," he said.
Talking about Trump and his presidential campaign during the rant, Kanye said he wouldn’t support Donald Trump’s run for president if he didn’t free Larry Hoover from prison. Larry Hoover was a leader of the Chicago gang Gangster Disciple.
Kanye complained that no one was standing up for him. When one woman challenged him by saying, "You ain't God”, he threatened to have her removed from the room.
Kanye, who has enjoyed a legendary music career, has previously spoken about battling addictions and bipolar disorder.