Kanye West goes on 10-minute rant about Jesus, Hitler, and Trump

Kanye West, who has also been going by ‘Ye’, went on a 10-minute rant in Las Vegas, where he held a listening party for his new album.

During this outburst, he shouted, “Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye! Sponsor that!”

After a listening event for his new "Vultures" album with Ty Dolla $ign in Las Vegas, Kanye shouted, “Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye! Sponsor that!”. The rant was live-streamed by several people around him, including influencer YesJulz, reported New York Post.

He also made antisemitic claims, saying that all banks, hospitals and private schools in Los Angeles were owned by "Zionist Jews".

This is not the first time the Chicago rapper has made antisemitic comments. He was suspended from Twitter (now X) in October 2022 for antisemitic posts. His account was restored once Elon Musk took over Twitter.