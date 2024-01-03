Karan Johar confesses to paying people for positive reviews on 'average' films

Filmmaker Karan Johar admitted that he is not above 'paying people' to say good things about his films to alter perceptions about them.

Appearing on the Galatta Plus roundtable, KJo said, "When a film is doing well at the Box office, you can sit back and turn down interviews because it doesn’t need any more publicity", adding, "It’s the middle order film that you have to fight for, that you have to create an aura and energy around… It’s a very interesting exercise."

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director noted that a lot of negative reactions to film releases stem from 'people's hunger to go viral' after giving an attention-grabbing byte, or warring fan clubs.