Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn and others meet Lionel Messi

The player arrived in India on December 13 and visited Kolkata on the same day as part of his tour, which covers four cities, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi. Messi was in Mumbai on December 14.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 06:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 06:42 IST
India NewsFootballLionel MessiAjay DevgnKareena Kapoor Khan

Follow us on :

Follow Us