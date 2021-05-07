'Karma' short film review: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is an engaging watch

Director: Abhay Chopra

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor and Sharat Saxena

Platform: Youtube

Actor Ranbir Kapoor's short film Karma is a sincere effort at storytelling that makes the desired impact due to effective presentation. It revolves around the cruel twist of fate that forces a seasoned jailer, played by Sharat Saxena, to have second thoughts about his line of work.



The basic storyline is quite relatable as it ultimately revolves around the dynamics between a father and his son. The plot is superficially similar to the one seen in the yesteryear classic Shakti as both films explored the strained relationship between a duty-bound father and his son.



The premise reaches potential due to the competent screenplay. Karma opens with a voiceover that gives us a look at the dilemma faced by Sharat's character, which sets the tone for what is to follow. The action then shifts to the bond between the 'hero' and his child. Their exchanges are as emotional as can be and their intensity is comparable to the ones seen in larger-than-life commercial movies. The silences often do the talking in these sequences, which is the hallmark of good storytelling.

The makers are, however, not able to explore the backstory of the characters in depth but this is not a major issue given the fact that Karma is a short film.

The other defining aspect of it is that it deals with Capital Punishment by focussing on the human side of the issue. Sharat's voiceover at the end raises a few hard-hitting questions while highlighting the character's take on the matter.

Coming to the performances, pre-Saawariya Ranbir is quite good and manages to bring out the vulnerability of his character. This experience may have indirectly prepared him for Sanju. Sharat is outstanding and emotes quite well with his eyes while getting the right body language. It is a bit disappointing that he is yet to get his due in Bollywood. The technical aspects of Karma are decent given the fact that it is a small-scale project.

The short film was shot in 2004 and premiered recently at the Bandra Film Festival