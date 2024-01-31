‘Karmma Calling' is a chapter in my artistic evolution, says Raveena Tandon

There is such conviction in the character she essays that Raveena Tandon’s Indrani Kothari leaves a powerful impact on the audience. Karmma Calling, the thriller web series, now streaming on Disney+Hotstar and directed by Ruchi Narain, sees Tandon’s character Indrani as a socialite, rather ‘Queen of Alibaug’ -- a side of the actor hitherto unseen.

In a conversation with DH’s Anupama Ramakrishnan, Raveena spoke about how the calling for Karmma Calling came, how she looks at the rave reviews her performance has received and her acting odyssey so far!

First things first, what appealed to you in this web series?

I decided to take on the role after carefully considering the script and its thematic elements. What appealed to me the most was the depth of the storyline and the unique approach it brought to the table. The project's narrative struck a chord with me, offering a refreshing perspective that I found both intriguing and challenging.

The well-crafted characters, along with the overall concept, showcased a level of creativity and thoughtfulness that resonated with my artistic vision. Moreover, the opportunity to be part of a project that explores meaningful themes and engages the audience on a profound level was something I couldn't pass up. In essence, my decision to join Karmma Calling was driven by the combination of a compelling script, innovative storytelling, and the prospect of contributing to a project that goes beyond the ordinary, promising an enriching and fulfilling creative experience.