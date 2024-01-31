‘Karmma Calling' is a chapter in my artistic evolution, says Raveena Tandon

There is such conviction in the character she essays that Raveena Tandon’s Indrani Kothari leaves a powerful impact on the audience. Karmma Calling, the thriller web series, now streaming on Disney+Hotstar and directed by Ruchi Narain, sees Tandon’s character Indrani as a socialite, rather ‘Queen of Alibaug’ -- a side of the actor hitherto unseen.
In a conversation with DH’s Anupama Ramakrishnan, Raveena spoke about how the calling for Karmma Calling came, how she looks at the rave reviews her performance has received and her acting odyssey so far!
First things first, what appealed to you in this web series?
I decided to take on the role after carefully considering the script and its thematic elements. What appealed to me the most was the depth of the storyline and the unique approach it brought to the table. The project's narrative struck a chord with me, offering a refreshing perspective that I found both intriguing and challenging.
The well-crafted characters, along with the overall concept, showcased a level of creativity and thoughtfulness that resonated with my artistic vision. Moreover, the opportunity to be part of a project that explores meaningful themes and engages the audience on a profound level was something I couldn't pass up. In essence, my decision to join Karmma Calling was driven by the combination of a compelling script, innovative storytelling, and the prospect of contributing to a project that goes beyond the ordinary, promising an enriching and fulfilling creative experience.
How did you approach the character of the intriguing Indrani Kothari?
Approaching the character of Indrani in Karmma Calling involved a thorough understanding of her background, motivations, and the nuances that define her personality. I delved into the script to grasp the intricacies of Indrani's journey and her role within the larger narrative.
To bring authenticity to the character, I engaged in discussions with the director and writers, gaining insights into their vision for Indrani. Additionally, I focused on tapping into the emotional aspects of the character, exploring her vulnerabilities, strengths, and the underlying emotions that drive her actions.
Adapting mannerisms, expressions, and gestures that align with Indrani's traits helped me embody the character convincingly. Collaborating with the creative team allowed me to refine the portrayal, ensuring that Indrani became a well-rounded and relatable character within the context of the storyline. In essence, my approach to portraying Indrani involved a holistic understanding of the character, combined with collaborative efforts to create a portrayal that resonates authentically with the audience.
The reviews are hailing your performance. How do you feel about it?
I feel truly grateful and humbled by the positive reviews of my performance. It's incredibly rewarding to know that the audience and critics have appreciated the work that went into bringing the character to life. As an artist, the ultimate goal is to connect with the audience and evoke emotions, and these favourable reviews indicate that we've achieved that to some extent with Karmma Calling. It motivates me to continue exploring diverse roles and narratives, always striving to deliver meaningful and impactful performances. The support and encouragement from the audience mean the world to me, and I'm excited to see how the journey unfolds from here.
When you look back at your career and where you have reached with this role, how would you summarise it?
Looking back at my career and reflecting on the journey, this role in Karmma Calling holds a special place for me. It represents not just a character I portrayed, but a chapter in my artistic evolution.
Each project, including this one, contributes to the rich tapestry of experiences that shape an actor's career.
With this series, I had the opportunity to explore a character that challenged me and allowed me to delve into different aspects of my craft. It's a culmination of dedication, collaboration, and the passion that drives me as an artist. As I stand at this point in my career, I feel a sense of fulfillment and gratitude for the diverse roles and stories I've been a part of.
This role becomes a milestone, reminding me of the growth, the challenges overcome, and the continuous pursuit of artistic excellence. It's a reminder that the journey is as important as the destination, and I look forward to embracing more meaningful roles and cinematic adventures in the future.