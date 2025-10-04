Menu
Karnataka State Film Awards 2021: Rakshit Shetty is Best Actor, Archana Jois Best Actress

Rakshit grabbed the award for his performance in '777 Charlie' while Archana won the honour for her role in 'Mute'.
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 16:22 IST
Published 04 October 2025, 16:22 IST
