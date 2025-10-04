<p>Bengaluru: <em>Doddahatti Boregowda </em>has been adjudged as the Best Film, Rakshit Shetty the Best Actor for his performance <em>777 Charlie</em> and Archana Jois the Best Actress for her role in <em>Mute</em> in the State Film Awards for the year 2021. </p><p>Rakshit Shetty starrer <em>777 Charlie </em>is the second best film of 2021 and <em>Bisilu Kudure </em>the third best film.</p><p>Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar starrer <em>Yuvarathnaa </em>has been adjudged the best popular film and <em>Bharata Prajegalada Naavu </em>has been chosen for the award of film with 'Special Social Concerns'.</p>.Karnataka govt forms panel to establish repository to preserve Kannada films.<p>Director Kishore Moodabidri’s <em>Cake </em>has been chosen as the Best Children’s Film.</p><p>Actor Umashree has been adjudged the Best Supporting Actress and Pramod the Best Supporting Actor for their performances in <em>Rathnana Prapancha</em>.</p><p>Master Ateesh Shetty and Baby Bhairavi have been chosen for the Best Child Actor and Best Child Actress awards for their performance in <em>Cake </em>and <em>Bhairavi </em>respectively.</p><p>Aneesh Keshava Rao and Sahana M Bharadwaj, have been adjudged the best male and female playback singers for their rendering of 'Ramadootana Pada' in <em>Sri Jagannatha Dasaru </em>and 'Mugile Maataadu' in <em>Dandi</em> respectively.</p><p>Kodava film <em>Nada Peda Asha </em>has won the Best Regional Language Film award.</p><p>Daali Dhananjaya starrer <em>Badava Rascal </em>has been chosen for the 'Best Debut Film By A Director' award. The film’s Director, Shankar H, will be presented with a silver medal and Rs 50,000 cash.</p><p>Best Film <em>Doddahatti Boregowda</em>’s director, Raghu KM, has been chosen for the HLN Simha award carrying a gold medal and Rs 2 lakh cash and the producer, K M Lokesh, Rajarajeshswari Combines, gets the KCN Gowda award with Rs 2.5 lakh cash and a gold medal. Raghu KM has also been chosen for the Best Script award for the same film</p><p>Veteran litterateur Baraguru Ramachandrappa (Best Dialogue in <em>Thayi Kastur Gandhi</em>), Manjunath Muniyappa (Best Story in <em>9 Sullu Kathegalu</em>), Bhuvanesh Prabhu (Best Photography in Konkani film <em>Amma Samsara</em>), Imtiyaz Sultan (Best Music Direction in <em>Bisilu Kudure</em>), Prateek Shetty (Best Editing in <em>777 Charlie</em>), Ravi Santehaklu (Best Art Direction in <em>Bhajarangi-2</em>) and Nagarjuna Sharma (Best lyricist for his song 'Madilinalli Kadalinashtu Hanigaliddaru' in <em>777 Charlie</em>), are the other award winners.</p><p>The judges’ special went to <em>Bhairavi</em> (Special Film), Yogi Raju (costume designing in <em>Bharajrangi-2)</em> and Shivakumar (Make-up in <em>Thayi Kastur Gandhi).</em></p>