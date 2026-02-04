<p>Saif Ali Khan is stepping back into the line of duty. After making waves as a cop in <em>Sacred Games</em> almost a decade ago, he will be seen donning the police uniform once more for Pulkit’s investigative thriller, <em>Kartavya</em>.</p><p>Announced as a highlight of the 'Next on Netflix India' 2026 lineup, this project marks a full-circle moment for Saif as he returns to the gritty storytelling that fans love him for.</p><p>With <em>Kartavya</em>,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/saif-ali-khan"> Saif Ali Khan</a> continues to impress audiences in the digital space. It’s a natural progression for him after the massive success of projects like <em>Sacred Games</em>, <em>Tandav</em> and <em>Vikram Vedha</em>. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, Kartavya is directed by Pulkit and is shaping up to be one of Netflix's biggest 2026 projects.</p>.<p>Talking about the project, Saif Ali Khan said, "<em>Kartavya</em>, which is really great and produced by Shah Rukh Khan's company Red Chillies Entertainment, is going to come out soon. It's a lovely piece by director Pulkit, and I'm really happy that it's coming out on Netflix."</p><p>Filmmaker Pulkit is back for round two with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/netflix">Netflix</a> and Red Chillies Entertainment. Following the massive buzz surrounding Bhakshak in 2024, the director is returning with Kartavya. Kartavaya shapes up to be one of the most talked-about titles for 2026, with Saif leading from the forefront.</p>.This Week on OTT: Must-Watch New Titles on Netflix, Prime Video & JioHotstar.<p>Not just a typical cop story, Saif starrer Kartavya dives deep into the Indian heartland and explores the complex relationship between family ties, the truth, and an officer's duty. </p><p>Along with Saif Ali Khan, the film features Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra and Zakir Hussain. While Netflix hasn't locked in a premiere date just yet, the buzz around this star-studded lineup is already generating massive noise.</p>