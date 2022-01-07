'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' web series review: A missed opportunity

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh, Raghubir Yadav, Varun Thakur and Cyrus Sahukar

Director: Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee

Producer: Applause Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment

Rating: 2.5/5

Zee5's latest release Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is a well-meaning web series that had the potential to emerge as an enjoyable dramedy about a dysfunctional family. It, however, ends up being nothing more than a harsh reminder of how middling execution can prevent a promising plot from making the desired impact.

The show revolves around the life of a 'king' who finds himself in a difficult situation because of his refusal to stay in touch with reality. He soon decides to reconnect with his estranged daughters and invites them to take part in a series of games to earn the right to be the true heir of his palace.

The premise is commendable on paper as it focuses on the fragile nature of relationships, an aspect that has been a pillar of commercial storytelling over the years. The fault, however, lies in the screenplay.

A series or a film with a multi-character setting can work only if each subplot is fleshed out properly and manages to pique the curiosity of fans, Take Zoya Akhtar's well-received film Dil Dhadakne Do for instance. The flick struck a chord as each character - right from Anil Kapoor's Kamal to Priyanka Chopra's Ayesha - felt relatable on one level. This is where Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is not able to deliver.

The opening episode introduces the viewers to the protagonists. To their credit, the writers try to put equal focus on each character. These efforts, however, do not bear fruit as the backstories feel sketchy at best. Moreover, the emotional core is just not there. To make matters worse, some of the sentimental scenes feel forced/staged, which robs them of their organic intensity. A sequence in which Soha Ali Khan has a conversation with her children is a case in point. A couple of scenes tickle the funny bone but this doesn't help the series cover lost ground.

That said, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati isn't a wasted effort by any stretch of the imagination. Naseeruddin Shah lights up the screen with his attempts at comedy. While this is hardly another Hero Hiralal or even a Welcome Back for him, he is watchable to a large extent.

Soha is sincere but doesn't get enough scope to internalise her character. Lara Dutta's performance caters to her die-hard fans alone. Anya Singh and Kritika Kamra do justice to roles that suit them reasonably well. The Reporters star in particular gives a good account of herself as her work in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is a complete departure from what she did in Tandav.

It is, however, seasoned actor Raghubir Yadav who proves to be the show's surprise package. The Lagaan actor impresses with his 'desi' dialogue delivery and unmissable sincerity. The supporting cast is decent and includes the likes of Varun Thakur and Cyrus Sahukaar.

The lively background score adds life to certain scenes, making them more watchable. The other technical aspects - editing and cinematography - are on the mark.