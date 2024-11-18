Keerthy Suresh to marry her long-time boyfriend in a dreamy Goa wedding on December 11

<p>Another actress from the film industry is ready to walk down the aisle. Keerthy Suresh, who often made headlines for relationship and wedding rumours, is now set to marry her long-time boyfriend in a dreamy ceremony.</p><p>DH has learned that the wedding will take place at a luxurious resort in Goa during the second week of December. The wedding will be a very intimate affair with her family and selected friends from the industry in attendance.</p><p>"Yes, Keerthy Suresh is getting married to the love of her life. She will marry her boyfriend on December 11 in Goa," said an insider. </p><p>If reports are to be believed, the diva will exchange rings amidst the picturesque resort on December 11. The wedding festivities will kick off from 09th of December and will be a three-day gala.</p><p>The report further suggests that celebrities like 'Thalapathy Vijay, Chiranjeevi, Varun Dhawan, Sivakarthikeyan, Atlee and Nani will be there with Keertthy on her special day. Even the wedding invites have been sent to Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Pawan Kalyan, Udayanidhi Stalin and other prominent names from the showbiz and are likely to grace the wedding.</p><p>On the work front, Keerthy Suresh's last outing was a comedy-drama <em>Raghu Thatha </em>and will be next seen making her big debut with Varun Dhawan starter <em>Baby John, </em>scheduled to release on December 25, 2024.</p>