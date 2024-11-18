Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Keerthy Suresh to marry her long-time boyfriend in a dreamy Goa wedding on December 11

The report further suggests that celebrities like 'Thalapathy Vijay, Chiranjeevi, Varun Dhawan, Sivakarthikeyan, Atlee and Nani will be there with Keertthy on her special day.
NP Jayaraman
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 12:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 12:20 IST
Entertainment Newskeerthy sureshTrending Now

Follow us on :

Follow Us