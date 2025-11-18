<p>Bengaluru: Services on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Namma Metro</a>'s Yellow Line were delayed on Monday morning after a group of passengers blocked the first train's departure at the RV Road station, demanding an earlier start to operations. </p>.<p>The first train departed at 6.35 am instead of the scheduled 6 am, delaying all following trains. To stabilise the services, one train was short-looped at Silk Board, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said. </p>.Despite feasibility debate, BMRCL to prepare DPR for Bengaluru-Tumakuru metro.<p>Stating that such disruptions attract imprisonment, fines or both under the Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, the BMRCL said a police complaint had been filed for further action. </p>.<p>It acknowledged the late start of train services, noting that all five Yellow Line trainsets are operated during the peak hours. </p>.<p>The start time was advanced from 6.30 am to 6 am, and peak-hour frequency improved from 19 minutes to 15 minutes from November 1 following the induction of the fifth trainset. Services will improve further once more trainsets are introduced in the coming months, it added. </p>