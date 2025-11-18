Menu
Namma Metro's Yellow Line service disrupted as passengers block train over late start

Stating that such disruptions attract imprisonment, fines or both under the Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, the BMRCL said a police complaint had been filed for further action.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 03:11 IST
Published 17 November 2025, 21:55 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsNamma Metro

