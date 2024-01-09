'KGF' star Yash meets families of fans who were electrocuted, urges fans to be responsible

Kannada actor Yash met the family members of the three deceased victims who were electrocuted while erecting a huge 25 ft banner to celebrate the birthday of the actor, in Gadgag.

The K.G.F star addressed the gathered media and said “I request my fans to stop erecting banners, this is not what we want. If you want to show affection, make something out of your life. If you really like us, learn to be responsible.”

“On my way here, I saw people chasing my car on their bikes. Stop doing that. Every time such incidents occur, I get really scared. I have started to feel an aversion towards my birthday."

"I don't like to demonstrate popularity by exhibiting the love of my fans. I will always keep the showcasing to a minimum even if my fans are upset about it. But my intention is not to disappoint anyone. If you respect me, then be responsible first. Parents are waiting for you at home. It is not about monetary support that one can extend, but we cannot bring back the dead," Yash added.

"This year, I didn't want to celebrate my birthday because Covid cases are rising. There shouldn't be any harm from our end. That's why I kept it simple and decided to celebrate only with my family," Yash concluded.

On being asked if he would provide financial aid and support to the bereaved families, Yash said that he certainly will, but didn't disclose any details as it was not the right time to talk about it.

On work front, Yash will soon start filming his upcoming movie Toxic, helmed by Geetu Mohandas and is produced by KVN Productions.