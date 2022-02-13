'Khiladi' 2 days box office collection : Ravi Teja-starrer fails to set the cash registers ringing

Actor Ravi Teja's latest movie Khiladi opened to a good response in Telugu states on February 11, collecting Rs 4.30 crore at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office on day 1. Many expected it to stay strong on the second day but that did not happen as it collected an ordinary 1.95 crore on its first Saturday. Its total collection stands at Rs 6.25 crore.

Khiladi has failed to match Ravi Teja's previous movie Krack as the actioner raked in nearly Rs 9 crore in two days when it premiered in theatres in 2020 during Sankranti. The Gopichand-helmed movie had created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it featured A-lister Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. Moreover, the fact that the Kick hero and Gopichand had previously collaborated for the popular flicks Don Seenu and Balupu worked in the film's favour. Khiladi also faced competition from DJ Tillu, which premiered on Saturday.

Khiladi, meanwhile, has received underwhelming reviews with most critics criticising the unimpressive screenplay. The word of mouth is mixed, which may affect its performance in the coming days. . The film is, in any case, likely to witness growth today as it's a Sunday.

Khiladi, directed by Rakshasudu helmer Ravi Varma, is an action drama that features Ravi Teja in a 'massy' new avatar that caters to die-hard fans. It revolves around what happens when a convict runs away from police custody following an unexpected event. It features Meenakshi Chaudhary of Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu fame and Dimple Hayathi as the leading ladies. Arjun Sarja, Kannada cinema's 'Action King', plays a key role in the film. The supporting cast includes Thakur Anoop Singh, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Mukesh Rishi and Sachin Khedekar. The flick was to hit the screens last year but got postponed due to the Covid-19 situation.

With Khiladi in theatres, Telugu cinema's 'Mass Maharaja' is set to turn his attention to his upcoming films Ramarao on Duty and Ravanasura. He also has director Trinadha Rao Nakkina's Dhamaka in his kitty.

