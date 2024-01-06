Kitsch, kink and kindred souls of 1980s Hindi cinema

In the 1980s, a significant portion of the Hindi film industry operated within the confines of clichés, success formulas, and celebrity stardom. Producers unable to secure big stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, resorted to creating multi-starrer films filled with a haphazard combination of any available actors. This led to a disproportionate emphasis on assembling the cast, with little attention given to script development. The cinematic wrapper for such movies was the B-grade formulae.