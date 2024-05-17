IMF to launch new Ukraine mission to review loan, latest economic developments

Washington: The International Monetary Fund will start a new Ukraine mission in coming weeks to assess the war-torn country's $15.6 billion loan program and latest economic developments there amid stepped up Russian military pressure, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday.

The loan review mission also will revise the IMF's analysis of Ukraine's debt sustainability, Kozack said. That assessment will influence the country's efforts to restructure $20 billion of debt with bondholders before a payment freeze expires at the end of August.

In March, the IMF executive board approved the third review of Ukraine's Extended Fund Facility loan program, resulting in an $880 million disbursement.

Kozack said the IMF hoped that an agreement on the fourth review could be brought up for board approval by the end of June. The IMF typically bases disbursement amounts on program reviews and performance towards reform goals.