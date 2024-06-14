'Kotee' movie review: Dhananjaya charms despite soap opera-paced storytelling

The camera moves around Bengaluru in disguise of a fictional Janata City. Drone shots capturing the different moods of the city along with Vasuki Vaibhav's music add some colour to the film.

The director brings in an impulsive disorder with an urge to steal, kleptomania, into the narrative, but it does little to add excitement to the story.



Despite many attempts to keep it engaging, Kotee ends up as a snooze fest accompanied by a slap fest. The dramatic sound of each slap still rings in my head.