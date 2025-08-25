<p>The sing-along version of the animated film <em>KPop Demon Hunters</em>, which has become a cultural phenomenon, topped the domestic box office this weekend, in what appears to be a historic first for streaming giant Netflix .</p>.<p>The movie, about a Korean girl group that battles demons, brought in an estimated $18 million from US and Canada box offices, according to IMDb's Box Office Mojo.</p>.<p>It surpassed Warner Bros Discovery's horror movie <em>Weapons</em>, which brought in $15.6 million in domestic ticket sales in its third weekend in cinemas.</p>.<p>The film has become a juggernaut for Netflix, dominating the streaming charts this summer as well as producing a chart-topping hit song, <em>Golden</em>.</p>.Parents are binging ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ on Netflix as much as their kids.<p>Its popularity gave Netflix an opening to reach a bigger audience with a one-weekend-only event that landed in theaters at a time when there were no other major releases.</p>.<p>The streaming service has long rejected broad, big-screen releases for its films, except for limited theatrical runs that make them eligible for Oscar consideration. Theater-owners also have balked at screening films that viewers can watch at their homes.</p>.<p>Netflix does not report ticket sales, though it said the limited theatrical run featured more than 1,000 sold-out screenings in theaters across the U.S, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.</p>.<p><em>KPop Demon Hunters</em> was produced by Sony Pictures Animation and directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans.</p>.<p>In addition to <em>Golden</em>, three other songs from the movie, <em>How It's Done</em>, <em>What It Sounds Like</em> and <em>Free</em>, also rank among the top 10 most streamed songs for the week ending on August 14, according to Luminate.</p>