Kriti Sanon, Kajol's 'Do Patti' to premiere on Netflix on October 25

<p>New Delhi: <em>Do Patti,</em> starring Kriti Sanon and Kajol, is set to premiere on Netflix on October 25, the streamer announced on Monday.</p>.<p>The film marks the second collaboration between the actors who collaborated on Rohit Shetty's 2015 directorial <em>Dilwale,</em> also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan.</p>.<p>Netflix India shared the date announcement of "Do Patti" on its X handle.</p>.<p>"Ab hoga khel shuru, lekin iss kahaani ke hai do pehlu <em>Do Patti</em> releases on 25 October, only on Netflix. #DoPattiOnNetflix," the post read.</p>.<p>Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, "Do Patti" is billed as a twisted tale about twin sisters, harbouring deep secrets, and a determined police inspector seeking to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case.</p>.<p>"Set against the misty hills of the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, the case unfolds, muddled with half-truths and half-lies, where love, betrayal, and revenge create a melee of intrigue, deception, and drama," the makers said in a press release.</p>.<p>According to the video shared by Netflix, Kajol plays a fierce cop and Sanon stars in a double role.</p>.<p><em>Do Patti</em> is backed by first-time producers Sanon and Dhillon via Blue Butterfly Films and Kathha Pictures, respectively.</p>.<p>It also stars Shaheer Sheikh, in his film debut, Tanvi Azmi, and Brijendra Kala. </p>