Kriti Sanon's dream of doing action films comes true with Ganapath!

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon's long-cherished dream of being a part in action films is set to become a reality with Ganapath. We stumbled upon a video where Kriti Sanon is seen expressing her desire to explore the thrilling world of action cinema, aligning perfectly with her upcoming film.
In the rediscovered clip, Kriti candidly expresses her aspiration to take on challenging roles in action-packed movies, sharing her fascination for adrenaline-pumping sequences and her determination to push her physical capabilities on screen.
Audiences eagerly await her action-packed debut, and are confident that Kriti will shine brightly in this exciting new role.
Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vikas Bahl, Ganapath promises an electrifying blend of high-octane action and a gripping narrative. Kriti's unwavering commitment to mastering action sequences has garnered admiration and support from fans worldwide.
Ganapath is poised to revolutionise Bollywood's action genre, with Kriti leading the way. Her journey from a heartfelt desire for action films to her dedicated preparation for Ganapath showcases her determination to push creative boundaries.
Pooja Entertainment presents Ganapath: A Hero Is Born in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.