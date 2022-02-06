'Lata Mangeshkar was like a parent who nurtured our sensibilities,' says Kannada poet Jayant Kaikini

Legends like Lata Mangeshkar are like our parents who nurtured our sensibilities, said Jayant Kaikini, a well-known writer and lyricist. "I am numb right now. If we get hurt by a sharp blade, we won't feel the pain immediately. It takes time. This loss is similar to that feeling."

Kaikini grew up in the North Karnataka region, groomed on Hindi and Kannada songs. "We would wake up to bhajans and bhavageethes in a Marathi radio programme called Mangala Prabhath. Right from those days, I heard songs from Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle," said Kaikini.

"Also in smaller towns, Hindi films would take a lot of time to hit the screens. So our life depended on the radio. The likes of Binaca Geetmala, and Vivid Bharti hosted the cult classic programmes. So the likes of Rafi (Mohammed), Kishore, Lata, S Janaki, and P Susheela were the voices of such programmes," said Kaikini.

Recalling what he had said when SP Balasubramaniam had passed away, Kaikini said that these two singers (Lata Mangeshkar and SPB) "are the background music of our life."

"They have become part of our conscience at a crucial juncture. Every milestone of life, like a tenth board exam or a job was connected to her songs. Her music played a therapeutic role in my life. Loneliness didn't haunt us because they were with us with their songs. They were with us and comforted us in our low times," he said.

Artistes don't sing in cinemas in other countries, mostly doing singles and or albums, he said, adding "but the concept of film songs is an Indian virtue, one that emerged from theatre (rangha bhoomi). I am very proud of it."

She sang for great musicians like C Ramchandra, Roshan, Shankar-Jai Kishan, Madan Mohan, OP Nayyar. "With each musician, there was a different style. Like how in Hindustani there is gharana, we fans made our own gharana with film songs," he said.

"She was a great singer and a master of classical music. She was very disciplined and would follow the music director. If you observe in today's songs, each singer tries to bring out his own speciality. It becomes an exclusive singing," Kaikini said.

But cinema is an art form intended to reach all. "Lata was able to do that by singing what was exactly required for one particular song and give the composer what he wanted. This is the reason why listeners would feel personally connected with her songs. And everybody was able to hum her songs. The likes of Rafi, Kishore and Lata are great singers no doubt. But on top of it, their voice had this rare evocative quality," he said.

On being asked to list his favourite songs by Lata Mangeshkar, he said, "It's difficult to pick her best songs because they are so many! It will drive me mad to be honest if I try to shortlist her songs. I love her song Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamannah Hai from Guide. Dil Ka Diya Jala Ke Gaya from Akadhdeep is another gem," he said.

"These legends are like our gurus. From distance, they taught us a sense of right and wrong and nurtured us. We are just lucky to be born in that era," he said.

Another important aspect to note in her career is that she has sung well in Marathi also. Some of her best songs were composed by her brother Hridayanath Mangeshkar, said Kaikini.

"In Gulzar's Lekin, her brother Hridayanth composed the music and Lata has sung the lovely Yara Silli Silli. There are some great songs of hers in Jabar Patel's Marathi films. The Mangeshkar family came from the Marathi theatre background, so she was a prolific singer in Marathi also," Kaikini said.