JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kannada stars cast their vote

Kannada stars came out in large numbers to excercise their right on Friday (April 26). Polling in the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections is underway in 88 constituencies across 13 states and union territories. Celebrities actors Kiccha Sudeep, Yash and Darshan among others cast their ballot. Scroll on to see pictures of the KFI stars who exercised their right to vote.
Last Updated 26 April 2024, 09:37 IST

Follow Us

Kichcha Sudeep shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Bengaluru.

Kichcha Sudeep shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Bengaluru.

Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
Rocking Star Yash, who will be seen in Toxix, casts his vote in Hosakerehalli, Bengaluru.

Rocking Star Yash, who will be seen in Toxix, casts his vote in Hosakerehalli, Bengaluru.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Challenging Star Darshan also participated in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 by casting his vote at a polling booth in Bengaluru.

Challenging Star Darshan also participated in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 by casting his vote at a polling booth in Bengaluru.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Actress turned Politician A Sumalatha casts her vote at Doddarasinakere village, near Bhartinagar, in Maddur taluk, Mandya.

Actress turned Politician A Sumalatha casts her vote at Doddarasinakere village, near Bhartinagar, in Maddur taluk, Mandya.

Credit: DH Photo

Actor Dhananjaya KA casted his vote in his home town. He shared a series of photos alongside family flaunting their ink marked finger.

Actor Dhananjaya KA casted his vote in his home town. He shared a series of photos alongside family flaunting their ink marked finger.

Credit: Instagram/@dhananjaya_ka

Actor and politician Prakash Raj shows his ink marked finger after casting his vote at the St Joseph's Indian High School, Bengaluru.

Actor and politician Prakash Raj shows his ink marked finger after casting his vote at the St Joseph's Indian High School, Bengaluru.

Credit: DH Photo

Actress Ragini Dwivedi kept her style game on point on voting day as well.

Actress Ragini Dwivedi kept her style game on point on voting day as well.

Credit: Instagram/@rraginidwivedi

Actress Meghana Gaonkar also took to her social media account to share a picture showing her inked finger.

Actress Meghana Gaonkar also took to her social media account to share a picture showing her inked finger.

Credit: Instagram/@meghanagaonkar

Celebrity couple Nihal R and Rishika Sharma exercised their right to vote by visiting the polling booth in Bengaluru on April 26. Actor Nihal shared a couple of photos on social media.

Celebrity couple Nihal R and Rishika Sharma exercised their right to vote by visiting the polling booth in Bengaluru on April 26. Actor Nihal shared a couple of photos on social media.

Credit: Instagram/@nihalr_official

Actress Meghana Gaonkar posted a selfie showing off her inked finger.

Actress Meghana Gaonkar posted a selfie showing off her inked finger.

Credit: Instagram/@thizizradhika

Actor Suraj Gowda also shared a picture of himself flaunting the ink-marked finger on social media.

Actor Suraj Gowda also shared a picture of himself flaunting the ink-marked finger on social media.

Credit: Instagram/@iamsurajgowda

"#ivoted #castyourvote #everyvotecounts" (sic), wrote actress Aindrita Ray on Instagram.

"#ivoted #castyourvote #everyvotecounts" (sic), wrote actress Aindrita Ray on Instagram.

Credit: Instagram/@aindrita_ray

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 April 2024, 09:37 IST)
Entertainment NewsKiccha SudeepKannada Film IndustryDarshanActor YashLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT