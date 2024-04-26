Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kannada stars cast their vote

Kichcha Sudeep shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Bengaluru.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Rocking Star Yash, who will be seen in Toxix, casts his vote in Hosakerehalli, Bengaluru.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Challenging Star Darshan also participated in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 by casting his vote at a polling booth in Bengaluru.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Actress turned Politician A Sumalatha casts her vote at Doddarasinakere village, near Bhartinagar, in Maddur taluk, Mandya.
Actor Dhananjaya KA casted his vote in his home town. He shared a series of photos alongside family flaunting their ink marked finger.
Credit: Instagram/@dhananjaya_ka
Actor and politician Prakash Raj shows his ink marked finger after casting his vote at the St Joseph's Indian High School, Bengaluru.
Actress Ragini Dwivedi kept her style game on point on voting day as well.
Credit: Instagram/@rraginidwivedi
Actress Meghana Gaonkar also took to her social media account to share a picture showing her inked finger.
Credit: Instagram/@meghanagaonkar
Celebrity couple Nihal R and Rishika Sharma exercised their right to vote by visiting the polling booth in Bengaluru on April 26. Actor Nihal shared a couple of photos on social media.
Credit: Instagram/@nihalr_official
Actress Meghana Gaonkar posted a selfie showing off her inked finger.
Credit: Instagram/@thizizradhika
Actor Suraj Gowda also shared a picture of himself flaunting the ink-marked finger on social media.
Credit: Instagram/@iamsurajgowda
"#ivoted #castyourvote #everyvotecounts" (sic), wrote actress Aindrita Ray on Instagram.
Credit: Instagram/@aindrita_ray
(Published 26 April 2024, 09:37 IST)