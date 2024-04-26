Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kannada stars cast their vote

Kannada stars came out in large numbers to excercise their right on Friday (April 26). Polling in the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections is underway in 88 constituencies across 13 states and union territories. Celebrities actors Kiccha Sudeep, Yash and Darshan among others cast their ballot. Scroll on to see pictures of the KFI stars who exercised their right to vote.