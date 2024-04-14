Lokesh Kanagaraj, Raghava Lawrence joining hands for 'Benz'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj on Sunday announced his upcoming production Benz, starring Raghava Lawrence.
The film, which has a story by Kanagraj, will be written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Sulthan fame.
Kanagraj, known for films such as Leo and Vikram, shared the film update on his X page.
"It is my wish to bring #Benz to the screen and this is catching its own wish at 11:11. I am very happy to be associating with our beloved @offl_Lawrence sir, thank you so much for trusting our team."
"And Director @bakkiyaraj_k, I am excited for you. Thank you everyone for making this happen. Need all your wishes & support," he wrote.
Kanagaraj is presenting Benz via his production house G Squad along with Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios and Jagadish Palanisamy of The Route banner.
