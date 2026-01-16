<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>inaugurated '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/blr-hubbato-begin-from-january-16-with-more-than350-events-3861279">BLR Hubba 2026</a>' by beating the traditional Dollu and Nagari drums, signaling the start of a 10-day cultural extravaganza that aims to bridge the gap between the city’s tech-heavy identity and its deep-rooted heritage.</p><p>The grand steps of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vidhana-soudha">Vidhana Soudha</a>, usually a site of administrative activity, were transformed into a vibrant stage of rhythm and colour on Friday evening.</p><p><strong>A call for 'Manushyatva'</strong></p><p>Addressing a large gathering that included school children, techies, and folk artistes, the Chief Minister made an impassioned plea for social harmony. Referring to the teachings of Basavanna and various Sufi saints, Siddaramaiah emphasised that the true essence of any 'Hubba' (festival) is to foster a sense of being human (Manushyatva) above the divides of caste and religion.</p><p>"We are all humans first. Our birth is accidental, and death is certain. What we do in between matters most," the CM said, adding that Bengaluru’s 1.4 crore residents, regardless of which state they come from, should embrace the local language. "While we welcome everyone to live and thrive here, learning Kannada is essential to truly integrate into the spirit of this land."</p>.BLR Hubba kicks off with murals at metro stations.<p><strong>City-wide celebration</strong></p><p>The festival, organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture in collaboration with private organisations like the UnboxingBLR Foundation, will span 20 days (with a concentrated 10-day peak of major events). According to C J Manjunath, Secretary of the Department, the festival will feature:</p><p><strong>30 plus locations:</strong> From Freedom Park to Malleswaram and Whitefield.</p><p><strong>150 plus programmes:</strong> Including 'Thindi Habba' (food fest), 'Nataka Hubba' (theatre), and 'Rasthe Hubba' (street performances).</p><p><strong>800 artistes:</strong> Local folk teams joined by international performers.</p><p>The inaugural ceremony was a star-studded affair. Sandalwood superstar Shivarajkumar and veteran actress Jayamala were present, while Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh represented the state’s top brass. Noted civic leaders and philanthropists, including Prashanth Prakash of Accel and Ravichandran of the Aspak Foundation, were also present.</p><p>The highlight of the evening was the 'Namma Jaatre' procession. A spectacular parade of tableaux and folk troupes featuring Veeragase, Kamsale, and Yakshagana marched past the power corridor, turning the heart of the city into a living museum of Karnataka's diverse folk traditions.</p><p>For the full schedule of events, citizens can visit <a href="http://www.blrhabba.in/">www.blrhabba.in</a>.</p>