Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BLR Hubba 2026: Bengaluru erupts in cultural splendour as CM Siddaramaiah beats the drum for unity

The highlight of the evening was the 'Namma Jaatre' procession.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 15:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 15:42 IST
BengaluruSiddaramaiahCultureTrendingeventsfest

Follow us on :

Follow Us