'Lonely Planet' movie review: High on scenery, low on chemistry.

<p><em>Lonely Planet</em> — not to be confused with the travel show or guidebook — invites us to explore the stunning streets of Morocco, a backdrop bursting with potential. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for its lead characters. Laura Dern (<em>Jurassic Park</em>) plays Katherine, a travel writer in need of inspiration, while Liam Hemsworth’s (<em>Hunger Games</em>) Owen, more aloof than intriguing, accompanies Diana Silvers’ (<em>Birds of Paradise</em>) character Lily to a writers’ retreat. While Morocco sizzles with life, the chemistry between these two fizzles out quickly, leaving viewers as emotionally lost and bored as the characters themselves.</p>.<p>Dern, an actor with an incredible range, feels strangely muted in this role, as if Katherine’s internal struggles never fully translate on screen. Hemsworth, typically suited for charming roles, appears more stoic than sensual, and the tension between the pair is lukewarm at best. Diana Silvers in a supporting role, does her best to add a little spark, but it’s not enough to save the slow-moving plot.</p>.<p>Susannah Grant, known for her narrative strength in <em>Catch and Release</em>, seems a bit lost. While Ben Smithard’s camera work offers a visual feast, Morocco’s beauty can’t mask the lack of emotional depth. Dern and Hemsworth try to bring the romance, but their connection feels as thin as the desert air. Grant captures the beauty, but the love story never quite finds its footing. If you’re hoping for romance with a dash of wanderlust, you may be left feeling like you’ve missed the flight. 'Lonely Planet' feels more like a layover than a journey.</p>