Lucky to get opportunity to work with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan: Prabhas on ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Hyderabad: Prabhas says Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD has turned out to be a lucky project for him as the film gave him the opportunity to collaborate with two stalwarts of Indian cinema— Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

Bachchan and Haasan play pivotal roles in the multilingual magnum opus that was greenlit as Project K in 2020.

The movie, which promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema, is produced by Aswini Dutt, the founder of Vyjayanthi Movies.

"I’m thankful to Amitabh sir and Kamal sir as they agreed to be part of Kalki 2898 AD, they both have inspired whole India. I’m very lucky to act with these two legends," said Prabhas.

"I think Amitabh sir, who hails from North India, has earned a huge fan base in the South and we all should be proud of him. Kamal sir is also a big star. They both have fans all over India,” Prabhas shared at a promotional event of Kalki 2898 AD here on Wednesday night.