Appointment of new chiefs for National Trusts renews hopes

<p>Dharwad/DHNS: The appointment of new chairmen and members to National Trusts has renewed hopes among art, literature and music enthusiasts, who have been waiting for long for a revival of these trusts. The state government appointed chairpersons to as many as five national trusts based in Dharwad recently with an aim of revitalising them. However, managing these trusts has become increasingly difficult due to financial constraints.</p><p>On Thursday, writer Sarjoo Katkar assumed the chairmanship of the Da Ra Bendre Trust.</p><p>Other appointments include, renowned vocalist Pandit Venkatesh Kumar as head of the Pandit Mallikarjun Mansur Trust, Pandit Kaivalya Kumar Gurav as chief of Pandit Basavaraj Rajguru Trust, writer Ramjan Dargah as chairman of the Kulopurohit Alur Venkatrao Trust, and noted artist B Maruti as head of the DV Halbhavi Trust.</p><p>In their early years of formation, the trusts enthusiastically organised literary, cultural and research programmes, and even published several books.</p><p>Over a period of time, however, most of them became dormant, restricting their activities largely to commemorative events on the birth and death anniversaries of the stalwarts in whose names they were founded.</p><p>This decline has disappointed those passionate about literature, art, music and research. They want the trusts to be more vibrant, proactive, and judicious in using available resources.</p><p>“We want to use these trusts to pursue research and to engage with academicians, writers, artists, musicians and other eminent people. At present, they are limited to memorial functions and annual awards,” said Sharanbasappa, a postgraduate student in Dharwad.</p><p>A senior writer said, “The government established these trusts to preserve the literary legacy of eminent personalities. But due to lack of funds, they have been reduced to little more than award distribution ceremonies, with no scope for outreach programmes.”</p><p>According to Kannada and Culture Department officials, between 2013 and 2018, the government allocated Rs 15 lakh per year to each trust to support year-round activities and staff salaries. But after Covid-19, funding was cut drastically. Since 2019, each trust has been receiving only Rs 8 lakh annually, they said.</p><p>Thus, with the appointment of new chiefs, the expectations of the people has increased. They expect not only securing better funding but also reinvigorating the trusts and taking their activities across the length and breadth of the state.</p>