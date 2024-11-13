Home
Lupita Nyong'o boards Christopher Nolan's next movie

The 41-year-old actor will star alongside Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway in Nolan's film.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 06:46 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 06:46 IST
