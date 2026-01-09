<p>Chennai: Reassuring the DMK amid a visible strain in ties between the two parties and putting an end to speculation, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Friday asserted that the DMK-Congress was “rock-solid” and appealed to party functionaries and leaders to “refrain” from making statements regarding the alliance. </p><p>TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai said any public discussion or speculation on alliance matters at this stage will only benefit the BJP and weaken the unity of the I.N.D.I.A bloc and emphasised that the Congress was in talks only with the DMK for the 2026 assembly polls. His statement comes close on the heels of Congress leaders seeking a share in power with the DMK if the alliance were to win the 2026 polls and publicly supporting actor Vijay on the issue of his movie Jana Nayagan being blocked by the Censor board. </p><p>“The Congress-DMK alliance remains rock-solid. AICC in-charge Girish Chodankar-led five member committee has already held the first round of talks with the DMK. Since the Tamil Nadu Congress has to consult with the High Command on such issues, Congress members are advised not to comment publicly on the issue of alliance,” Selvaperunthagai said. </p>.K Annamalai flays TN Minister Regupathy's remarks over Thiruparankundram issue, calls DMK 'anti-Hindu'.<p>His statement also comes at a time when the DMK is visibly unhappy with the happenings in Congress, whose leaders have gone public with their demand for a share in power. Additionally, some leaders have been praising Vijay and openly batting for the Congress considering an alliance with Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). </p><p>Sources told DH that the DMK leadership conveyed to the TNCC that the statement by Congress leaders was causing confusion in the alliance just months before the polls. The speculation about the alliance continues despite Chodankar making it clear that the Congress was not in talks with TVK. </p><p>The TNCC chief reminded leaders of the alliance’s role in past electoral victories, including the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the 2021 assembly elections in an alliance with the DMK. “The Congress has never contested elections alone in Tamil Nadu since 2004 except in 2014 in Tamil Nadu. The party will continue to stand by secular alliances. Discipline and unity are crucial during this negotiation phase,” he added. </p><p>He also said it was the responsibility of the Congress to prevent RSS-aligned communalist and casteist forces from gaining a foothold in Tamil Nadu, using issues like Thiruparankundram. “I.N.D.I.A. alliance stands as one in Tamil Nadu. If efforts to weaken the INDIA alliance succeed, only the AIADMK-BJP alliance will benefit. Congress members must not allow any move that weakens the INDIA alliance,” he added.</p>