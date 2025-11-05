Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Made a career being the underdog': Adivi Sesh opens up on Dacoit’s theatrical clash

The movie is now all set to release on March 19, 2026, perfectly coinciding with the week that celebrates Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 13:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 13:47 IST
Entertainment NewsMrunal ThakurTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us