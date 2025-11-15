<p>Mumbai: Whether it is Amjad Khan’s unforgettable Gabbar rugged-look in all-time blockbuster <em>Sholay</em> or iconic Mogambo’s commanding ensemble for Amrish Puri in super-hit <em>Mr India</em>, Madhav Agasti the legendary bespoke designer and tailor has stitched not just garments, but stories.</p><p>He also designed the costume for Gulshan Grover as the ultimate Bad Man in <em>Ram Lakhan</em> or for that matter transformed Anupam Kher as <em>Dr Dang</em> in Karma.</p><p>His creations have given life, attitude, and identity to generations of unforgettable on-screen villains, making him an irreplaceable part of Indian cinema’s design legacy.</p> .No enemies for RSS – every individual is potential ‘swayamsevak’: Ram Madhav.<p>For the 76-year-old self-taught tailor and master of costume-made clothing, it has been a half-century in Mumbai.</p><p>Each costume of his tells a story.</p><p>Agasti has designed costumes for close to 350 films.</p><p>Moreover, he has also designed clothes for Presidents like Giani Zail Singh, Pranab Mukherjee and Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Ministers like PV Narasimha Rao, Chief Ministers and top politicians, bureaucrats like Balasaheb Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Lal Krishna Advani, NKP Salve, Sushilkumar Shinde, Dr Farooq Abdullah, Dr PC Alexander, Vilasrao Deshmukh, Manohar Joshi, Narayan Rane and Devendra Fadnavis.</p> .<p>This week, his 50 glorious years was celebrated at the Taj Lands End at Bandra in Mumbai with Fadnavis, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former Congress MP Priya Dutt and film world celebrities Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Gulshan Grover.</p><p>During the celebration, Madhav Agasti also reflected on his journey - and spoke about his memoir — “<em>Stitching Stardom</em>” — which captures his most iconic creations, behind-the-scenes stories, and his philosophy of design.</p><p>“Fifty years feels like yesterday when I first picked up a needle and thread. Every stitch I’ve made carries a story of the people, the characters, and the emotions behind them. I’ve been fortunate to live a life where my art-dressed legends and my work became part of cinema’s soul,” said Agasti.</p> .<p>“This journey has been built on love, trust, and the countless hands that worked with me through the years. Tonight isn’t just about celebrating my career, it's about celebrating every tailor, craftsman, and artist who believes that one stitch can make a difference,” he added, recalling how from commoners to who's who had visited his Bandra store.</p><p>“Madhav ji’s inspiring life story reflects how sheer talent, dedication and perseverance can create a legacy without any inherited background or connections in the fashion industry. His journey stands as a true example of artistry meeting determination,” said Fadnavis.</p><p>“Madhav ji has worked across various cities in India. Choosing to become a stylist fifty years ago was a bold decision, but through sheer hard work, he built his own brand. That is why today, he is counted among the most distinguished stylists in the country. Madhav ji has designed outfits for several Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, and fondly recalled wearing a jacket stitched by him during my oath-taking ceremony,” he added.</p> .<p>The evening also included a glimpse into the future, as Agasti shared his plans to expand his bespoke tailoring legacy through new ventures led by the next generation of the Agasti family.</p><p>As the brand enters a new phase, Agasti’s legacy is set to continue with his son Shantanu Agasti and daughter-in-law Avani Agasti taking over the reins.</p><p>“My father’s journey is more than just a story of fashion, it's a lesson in dedication, discipline, and emotion. He’s always believed that every outfit should have a purpose and a soul, not just a silhouette. Watching him work over the years taught me that a garment isn’t merely made of cloth; it’s stitched with conviction, patience, and passion,” said Shantanu.</p> .<p>“His ability to understand people, their personalities, and translate that into what they wear is what truly sets him apart. We’re proud to carry forward his vision, his craft, and most importantly, his belief that true design lies in its honesty,” he added.</p><p>“Artistry goes far beyond design; it's a lesson in humility, passion, and perseverance. The way he approaches his work, with such care and sincerity, inspires everyone around him. He’s shown us that true greatness isn’t just about fame or success, but about staying grounded through it all. He’s inspired generations, not only through his craft but through the warmth and grace with which he’s lived his journey,” added Avani.</p>