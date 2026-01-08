<p>Sudha Kongara is one of the filmmakers who has consistently proved her mettle in the craft and has elevated Tamil cinema through her compelling narratives. The wait is nearly over for <em>Parashakti</em>, the 2026 blockbuster that has been creating headlines since the announcement. Headlined by Sivakarthikeyan, the project is produced by Aakash Bhaskaran under the banner Dawn Pictures. Ahead of the release, the filmmaker opens up and shares her profound reflections on this precious project.</p><p>Talking about the project, Sudha Kongara says, “When the concept of <em>Parasakthi</em> first took shape, it encountered a spectrum of reactions, both acclaim and scepticism. The script development itself proved arduous, with many cautioning that the film might invite criticism amid logistical and creative challenges. Yet, it was Mani Ratnam sir’s philosophy of ‘making the impossible possible’ that inspired me to transcend limitations and bring this vision to fruition."</p><p>"My deepest gratitude goes to producer Aakash Bhaskaran for his unwavering faith in the process. Without his creative acumen and steadfast production support, Parasakthi might have remained an unfulfilled dream. Sivakarthikeyan has been the cornerstone of this film, his immediate commitment and the indelible characterisation he embodies will resonate deeply with audiences," added the director.</p><p>"Ravi Mohan’s commanding screen presence emerges as one of Parasakthi’s most potent elements. I am profoundly grateful for his decision to join us. Atharvaa Murali’s role ignited my excitement during scripting, but his extraordinary dedication has elevated the character far beyond my initial vision. Sreeleela, celebrated for her urban and offbeat portrayals, delivers something truly monumental here; her commitment breathes profound life into the character."</p><p>"GV Prakash Kumar has long been the architect of my creative ambitions, and his score for Parasakthi imbues the film with transcendent promise. This will be a motion picture that etches a niche of enduring impact and cherished moments in the hearts of viewers,” concluded the <em>Soorarai Pottru</em> maker.</p>.<p>Written and directed by Sudha Kongara, <em>Parasakthi</em> is produced by Aakash Bhaskaran of Dawn Pictures. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa Murali and Sreeleela in key roles. Music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, Parasakthi is scheduled for its worldwide theatrical release on January 10, 2026.</p>