Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

“Making the impossible possible”: Sudha Kongara credits Mani Ratnam for the vision behind ‘Parashakti’

Ahead of the release, the filmmaker opens up and shares her profound reflections on this precious project.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 13:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 13:22 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsTamil CinemaTrendingFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us