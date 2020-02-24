'Malang' becomes a semi-hit: 4 major takeaways from the positive response to the Aditya Roy Kapur starrer

The much-hyped Aditya Ray Kapur starrer Malang, which hit screens on Feb. 7, has exceeded expectations and emerged as a commercial success/'semi-hit'. The film has collected around Rs 56 crore so far and remained the top choice of a section of the audience. Here are the major takeaways from the above-average response to Malang.

Aditya finds his mojo

Aditya became a household name a few years ago when Aashiqui 2 set the box office on fire and clicked with the 'Gen Y' audience. The young star, however, failed to captalise on his newfound stardom as most of his subsequent releases underperformed at the box office. With Malang, 'Adi' has finally tasted success again and proved his mettle.

Anil's still got it

Anil Kapoor's feisty performance was arguably one of the big highlights of Malang as it upped the film's recall value and this indirectly helped it stay strong on weekdays. In other words, the positive response to the Bhushan Kumar-backed flick proves that the veteran actor has still got it.

Good news for Disha

Disha Patani's career received a big boost last year when the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Bharat, her first collaboration with Salman Khan, did well at the box office and clicked with the 'Bhai Gang'. With Malang, she has delivered the goods again and proved that she might be Bollywood's 'next big thing'.

Fortune favours the smart

Many movie buffs feel that Malang was a cleverly-marketed film as opposed to an expertly-made one. The flick hit the right notes because of a stylish trailer, which featured the perfect mix of action and glamour. Impressive production values and a few catchy songs also worked in the film's favour, helping it to make a good start at the box office. Malang also benefited from the lacklustre response to Vikram Bhatt's Hacked, which many felt had the potential to stunt the film's box office performance.

Read: 'Malang' review: This Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani starrer is a paisa vasool affair