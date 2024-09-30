Home
MAMI Mumbai Fil Festival: 'Girls Will Be Girls' and 'Kiss Wagon' to be screened

The festival, which will run from October 19 to 24, will screen more than 110 films from over 45 countries, spanning over 50 languages at its six-day event.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 17:13 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 17:13 IST
