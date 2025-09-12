Benglauru: Art Park to honour Rumale Chennabasaviah's legacy on 115th birth anniversary

<p>Bengaluru: The 87th edition of Art Park will mark the 115th birth anniversary of watercolourist Rumale Chennabasaviah on Sunday at Rumale Art House, Rajajinagar.</p>.<p>Art Park, a volunteer-run initiative, brings artists and the community together.</p>.<p>About 25 artists, including Anuradha Singh, Ashok U, Makali K, Lakshmi Badami and Shan Re, will participate. Kannada filmmaker and actor Suresh Heblikar will be the chief guest. Visitors can also watch live painting in Rumale’s signature plein air style, capturing nature directly from the surroundings.</p>.Art Park remembers Rumale on Sunday.<p>Often called the ‘Indian Van Gogh’, Rumale captured Bengaluru and Karnataka’s landscapes, nature, and architecture in vibrant, large-scale works.</p>.<p>Founded by him in 1973, Rumale Art House houses around 70 of his paintings.</p>.<p>For more information, visit @artpark_bengaluru. </p>