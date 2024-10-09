Manasi Parekh breaks down after winning Best Actor at 70th National Film Awards

<p>At the 70th National Film Awards, actress Manasi Parekh had an emotional outburst as she tearfully accepted the Best Actor award. Manasi, celebrated for her stellar performances, was visibly emotional as her name was announced for the prestigious award.</p><p>As she approached the stage, her emotions overwhelmed her. When President Droupadi Murmu handed her the award, tears streamed down her face, and the hall burst into applause, paying tribute to her outstanding work. Though the prestigious award event was a glitzy, glamourous affair, Manasi's heartfelt reaction became one of the highlights that had everyone talking.</p>.<p>Manasi Parekh was felicitated with the National Film Award for the 'Best Actress in a Leading Role' for her role in <em>Kutch Express</em>. The visuals of Manasi receiving the award is spreading on social media like a wildfire.</p><p>Besides winning ‘Best Actress in a Leading Role’, <em>Kutch Express</em> claimed two more National Awards — Best Feature Film promoting national, social, and environmental values, and Best Costume Design for Niki Joshi.</p>.70th National Film Awards: See full list of winners.<p>Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages, expressing their excitement over her well-deserved win.</p><p>The awards ceremony, the most prestigious in the Indian film industry calendar, celebrated the likes of music composer AR Rahman for best background music, Rishab Shetty who bagged the best actor award, and Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh who shared the best actress honour.</p>