Home

Marathi actor Tejashree gets engaged to her beau Rohan Singh

Marathi actor Tejashree announced her engagement to New Zealand-based banker Rohan Singh on social media. The magical moments from the engagement, captured in a series of candid photographs, quickly captured the hearts of netizens. Take a look...
Last Updated 17 March 2024, 06:04 IST

Marathi actor Tejashree announced her engagement to New Zealand-based banker Rohan Singh on social media. The intimate ceremony was held in Mumbai.

Credit: Instagram/@tejashreejadhavofficial

The enchanting affair took place in Mumbai, a picturesque setting that perfectly complemented the couple's fairy tale romance.

Credit: Instagram/@tejashreejadhavofficial

From the stunning floral arrangements to the twinkling lights adorning every corner, to the traditional costumes, every detail seemed straight out of a storybook.

Credit: Instagram/@tejashreejadhavofficial

As the buzz surrounding the wedding continues to grow, fans and well-wishers eagerly await further updates from the happy couple.

Credit: Instagram/@tejashreejadhavofficial

(Published 17 March 2024, 06:04 IST)
