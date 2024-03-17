Marathi actor Tejashree gets engaged to her beau Rohan Singh

Marathi actor Tejashree announced her engagement to New Zealand-based banker Rohan Singh on social media. The intimate ceremony was held in Mumbai.
Credit: Instagram/@tejashreejadhavofficial
The enchanting affair took place in Mumbai, a picturesque setting that perfectly complemented the couple's fairy tale romance.
From the stunning floral arrangements to the twinkling lights adorning every corner, to the traditional costumes, every detail seemed straight out of a storybook.
As the buzz surrounding the wedding continues to grow, fans and well-wishers eagerly await further updates from the happy couple.
(Published 17 March 2024, 06:04 IST)