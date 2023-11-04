Matthew Perry, goodbye, friend!

Over time, Chandler balloons into our hearts. We embrace him as he calls himself ‘hopeless, awkward and desperate for love’. We wish we could be there for him as he finally finds the courage to meet the parent who has changed beyond recognition. By the time he says ‘I do’ to Monica, we have cried ourselves hoarse. From being the guy who in his words ‘repels women’, Chandler became the kind, sensitive and loyal partner everyone wanted to have. The sitcom still remains popular among people almost 20 years after it was last aired.