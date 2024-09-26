Meet Puneet Gupta: The genius behind the elegant IIFA 2024 invitations

As the countdown to the IIFA Awards 2024 begins, the world eagerly awaits the glamorous event, designer Puneet Gupta is one of the names who is making waves amid the event. Puneet the name behind IIFA 2024 invitations has garnered widespread acclaim for the invitations from luxury aficionados and industry insiders.

In an open conversation with DH, Puneet Gupta discussed his journey and collaboration with IIFA, which is marking its 24th year of cinematic excellence in Abu Dhabi starting September 27. He said, “When IIFA reached out, we were thrilled to learn they had been following our work and were drawn to our designs. They asked us to bring our artistic vision to their 2024 invitations—a perfect fit given PGI’s focus on luxury and glamour.”

“Despite a tight timeline, we delivered a product that exceeded expectations. The collaboration felt like a natural synergy, and we’re proud of what we’ve created together. This partnership was a chance to fuse our creative strengths with their global influence, which elevated the project to something truly special,” Puneet added.