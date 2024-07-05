'Mirzapur' fandom is unparalleled, says Vijay Varma

At the end of the second season, one of the two has survived. The third season will explore his story further as Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit and Kaleen Bhaiya, played by Pankaj Tripathi, prepare to battle it out for the throne of Mirzapur. Varma still remembers the impact the final episode of the Gurmmeet Singh-directed show, which featured a bloody battle in the middle of wedding festivities, had on him.