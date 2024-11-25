More power to women turning producers, says Madhuri Dixit

<p>Mumbai: With more and more women taking up different jobs in the industry and even turning producers, Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit says a lot has changed in Bollywood for the better since the '80s and '90s.</p><p>Madhuri, who made her debut with <em>Abodh </em>in 1984 and went on to be a part of films like <em>Dil To Pagal Hai</em>, <em>Tezaab</em>, <em>Beta</em> and <em>Raja</em>, recalled how movie sets would earlier have only female actors and their hairdressers.</p>.'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' a different opportunity, was excited to work with Vidya Balan, says Madhuri Dixit Nene.<p>"Women have come a long way, it's always baby steps. When I used to do work in the 80s, and 90s, the only women on the set used to be me, my co-actors who were women or the hairdressers. Today, when I walk in on a set -- from the DOP to the ADs, writers, and action masters -- there are women everywhere. I couldn’t have imagined they would be in the field, which is amazing," the actor told PTI in an interview.</p><p>Lauding the gradual shift, Madhuri said women have moved from being considered as mere "eye-candies" to performing varied roles and they are now even producing the films.</p>.Ami Je Tomar 3.0: Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan face off in new song from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.<p>"We are also seeing women in action roles, which is amazing. Like in <em>Gulaab Gang</em>, I did my action role, and that film was a very women-centric kind of movie. But we need to make more commercial kinds of movies, which are women-centric, it will happen slowly. There are a lot of actors, like women, who are turning producers if they want to make their kind of movies, which is also amazing, and more power to them," she added.</p><p>In recent years, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Kangana Ranaut have turned to production.</p><p>Despite the shift, Madhuri said the change would not happen overnight.</p><p>"Even if it’s here or abroad or anywhere, to a certain extent, it’s a man’s world. It will take some time to change that and we are getting there."</p><p>Madhuri was most recently seen in <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</em>, which also features Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan in lead roles.</p><p>Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is the third installment in the <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa</em> franchise and had its theatrical release on November 1.</p><p>The 57-year-old, said she is actively seeking new and exciting roles that challenge her. <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</em> appealed to her because of the horror-comedy genre.</p><p>"Being a ghost was very different. I’m still looking at very different roles, and something exciting is going to happen very soon," she said.</p><p>Madhuri considers <em>Tezaab </em>her first big turning point in cinema. In the film, she played Mohini, a woman who dances to support her father. Her dance number 'Ek Do Teen' from the movie is popular even today. The N Chandra-directed movie, also starring Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher, ran in cinemas for almost 50 weeks.</p><p>"The first big turning point for me was <em>Tezaab</em>, I started getting recognised after that movie, and then other (films) followed, like <em>Dil</em>, <em>Beta</em>, <em>Raja</em>, <em>Kalnayak</em>. I felt, 'Oh my god, people think I’m a star’.</p><p>"It was a difficult role and N Chandra (director) extracted such a good performance from me.”</p><p>She considers the 1992 hit <em>Beta</em>, directed by Indra Kumar, another turning point in her career. The movie, again co-starring Kapoor, had another hit song in 'Dhak Dhak', which became synonymous with Madhuri. </p><p>The actor said the success of <em>Beta</em> gave her the opportunity to be part of women-centric dramas like <em>Mrityudand</em> and <em>Pukar</em> and others.</p><p>“…There was no looking back, I got good opportunities to work with good directors and did films like <em>Pukar</em>, which were also very different from what I did on screen, whether it was <em>Mrityudand</em>, <em>Prahaar</em>’ these were more realistic films.</p><p>"I thoroughly enjoyed <em>Dil Toh Pagal Hai</em> and all these films, I’m lucky that I’m in a profession, which I love."</p>