Most of S P Balasubrahmanyam's songs were runaway hits in Kannada

Having rendered 40,000 songs in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi among other languages, S P Balasubrahmanyam --- ‘SPB’ as he is fondly called --- is a singing phenomenon, whose work and talent may be impossible to replicate for generations to come.

His ability to adapt his voice according to the actors, who were lip-synching for his songs, made him the most sought after playback singer in the Kannada film industry. Many believed that he also had an actor hiding in him. His songs for actors Vishnuvardhan, Srinath, Chandrashekhar, Ambareesh, Anant Nag, Shankar Nag, Jaijagadish, Ravichandran, Shivarajkumar and others are Sandalwood’s evergreen chartbusters. In fact, most of these actors believed that their careers were at times defined by the songs sung by SPB.

His all-time favourite numbers are ‘Ninna Neenu Maratherenu Sukhavidhe’ from ‘Devara Kannu’, then other hit songs are ‘Elliruve Manava Kaduva Roopasiye’ and ‘Kanasalu Neene, Manasalu Neene’ from ‘Bayalu Daari’. His songs in ‘Naa Ninna Bidalaare’ and ‘Chandanada Gombe’ are evergreen hits.

There was unmistakable energy in his voice and that is evident in songs, like ‘Kuchiku Kuchiku’ which talks about strong friendship and featured late actors Vishnuvardhan and Ambareesh in ‘Diggajaru’.

His rendition of love songs, sung with his contemporaries P Susheela, S Janaki and later with Chitra, such as ‘Devaloka Premaloka’, ‘Ee Sundara’ and ‘O Prema O Prema’ were indeed roaring hits. His duet song ‘Kannu Kannu Ondayithu’ from the film ‘Devara Gudi’ stirs up emotions even today. His songs with S Janaki, such as ‘Soundarya Thumbide’ ‘Naguva Nayana’, ‘Nine Ninnege’ and ‘Baanu Bhoomiya’ just to mention a few were runaway hits.

Some of his songs, such as ‘Obbane Obbane Yejamana’, ‘Hey Rukkamma’, ‘Cheluvamma Chendavamma’, ‘Ninagagi Naanu’, ‘Ee Preethiya Marethu’ and ‘Navile’ topped the charts and are among the most-listened-to numbers.

His song from ‘Geetha’ --- ‘Jothe Jotheyalli Jothe Jotheyalli’ --- brought a new wave into Kannada cinema, both for its composition by Ilaiyaraja and the style of rendition. His declared his love for the Kannada language on all forums.

In fact, he recorded his first Kannada song for the film ‘Nakkare Ade Swarga’ in 1967 a week later after his debut. He has sung a slew of folk songs and Devaranamas which are hugely popular even to this day.

His other hit songs, such as ‘Aakashadinda Jaari’ (Janma Janmada Anubandha) and ‘Ee Bandha Anubandha’ from the film of the same name, ‘Ee Bhavageethe Ninagagi Handie’ (Onde Guri), ‘Noorondu Nenapu’ and ‘Premada Kadambari’ (Bandhana), ‘Koorakke Kukrallikere’ (Nenapiralli) and ‘Elumale Myaleri’ (Jogi) are songs that have no parallel even to this day.

‘Kallaadare Naanu Belurina Gudiyali Iruve’, that featured late actor Vishnuvardhan talks about how important it is to stay rooted in one’s culture. The song metaphorically speaks of Kannada identity in terms of historical and natural sites.

Even the new generation actors of the Kannada film industry connect to his songs, such is his versatility and power.