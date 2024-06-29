'My first love story had to be a musical': Neeraj Pandey 

What sparked the concept, and why a love story? “Well, I have not made a love story before, though some people close to me insist that the Dhoni biopic, though real, was more of a love story than a cricket film, and one must respect all feedback,” Neeraj laughs. “Well, you talk to someone, or an incident happens, and your mind starts going into a direction, and you spin a yarn, and develop even a backstory. It must have started like that, I think! And when a story fires you up, you start working on it. This time, I knew it had to be a musical, and the music had to stand out and support the narrative.”