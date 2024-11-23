Naga Chaitanya announces 24th film, Karthik Varma Dandu to direct

<p>New Delhi: Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya on Saturday announced his 24th feature film, to be directed by Karthik Varma Dandu.</p>.<p>The actor, known for movies such as "<em>Premam</em>", "<em>Ye Maaya Chesave</em>" and "<em>Love Story</em>", made the announcement on the occasion of his 38th birthday.</p>.<p>"#NC24 - An excavation into Mythical thrills & shivers. Excited to be part of your amazing vision @karthik_cinema," Chaitanya wrote on Instagram along with a poster.</p>.Anupam Kher: I don’t want to be known as just another actor!.<p>The new movie will be produced by the banners SVCC and Sukumar Writings.</p>.<p>Dandu, known for directing 2023 hit "<em>Virupaksha</em>", also shared the poster of the movie on his Instagram handle.</p>.<p>"Thrilled to kick off my next project with Naga Chaitanya! It's an honour to team up with my '<em>Virupaksha</em>' crew once again as we build an exciting new world," he said.</p>.<p>Chaitanya will next star in "<em>Thandel</em>", alongside Sai Pallavi. </p>