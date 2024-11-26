Home
Nagarjuna's younger son Akhil Akkineni engaged to Zainab Ravdjee

The wedding will take place sometime next year.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 15:01 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 15:01 IST
