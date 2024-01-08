JOIN US
Homeentertainment

'Nation First': Poonam Pandey promises never to shoot in Maldives again

The diva cancelled her shoot scheduled in the Maldives at the last moment and said that she would never shoot there again.
Last Updated 08 January 2024, 07:36 IST

Internet sensation and actor Poonam Pandey is the latest celebrity to raise her voice amid a row over disparaging remarks by Maldivian ministers after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep.

The 32-year-old has cancelled her shoot scheduled in the Maldives at the last moment and said she would never shoot there again. The online sensation took to her social media accounts and shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp chat.

“I love shooting in Maldives but I will never shoot in Maldives again. When I was scheduled to shoot my next shoot in Maldives, I told my team that I will not Fly if this shoot gets stuck in Maldives. Fortunately, they agreed and now hoping to shoot in Lakshadweep. #cancelledshoot #NationFirst #ExploreIndianIsland @narendramodi”, Pandey wrote.

She also appealed to her fans and followers to explore "Indian islands" and coastal destinations.

Many prominent personalities took to social media and joined the campaign under the hashtag ‘Explore Indian Islands’.

Amid the backlash, the Maldivian government distanced itself from "derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals" and reportedly suspended the three deputy ministers for their objectionable social media posts.

(Published 08 January 2024, 07:36 IST)
