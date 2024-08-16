Home
National Film Awards Live: Mammootty, Rishab Shetty locked in contest for best actor award

Good morning reader! National Film Award winners are expected to be announced today with Kantara in the race for the best movie. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates on the most prestigious awards in the Indian film industry.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 August 2024, 05:29 IST

Highlights
05:0316 Aug 2024

10:3316 Aug 2024

From Bollywood, the top names in circulation are Vikrant Massey and his film 12th Fail.

10:3316 Aug 2024

Speculation is that 'Kantara' is in the race for best movie. Mammooty and Rishab Shetty locked in the contest for best actor award

10:3316 Aug 2024

National Film Awards will be announced at 1:30 pm

Published 16 August 2024, 05:03 IST
Entertainment NewsKantaraRishab ShettyMammoottyVikrant MasseyNational Film Awards

