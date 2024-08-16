National Film Awards Live: Mammootty, Rishab Shetty locked in contest for best actor award
Good morning reader! National Film Award winners are expected to be announced today with Kantara in the race for the best movie. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates on the most prestigious awards in the Indian film industry.
Last Updated : 16 August 2024, 05:29 IST
Highlights
05:03
From Bollywood, the top names in circulation are Vikrant Massey and his film 12th Fail.
05:03
Speculation is that 'Kantara' is in the race for best movie. Mammooty and Rishab Shetty locked in the contest for best actor award
05:03
National Film Awards will be announced at 1:30 pm
Published 16 August 2024, 05:03 IST